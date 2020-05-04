Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,415 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Amplify Energy worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

AMPY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

AMPY stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Amplify Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $77.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.