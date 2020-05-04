Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,095 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of South Plains Financial worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPFI. ValuEngine cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $12.79 on Monday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. On average, analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

