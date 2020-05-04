Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 524,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 822.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 204,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

