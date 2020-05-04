Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

