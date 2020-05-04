Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE:GNK opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DNB Markets lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total value of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.