Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Gecina from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GECFF opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.04. Gecina has a 12-month low of $101.68 and a 12-month high of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

