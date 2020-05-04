FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Reduced by William Blair

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNKN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.