Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.40 ($40.00).

FPE stock opened at €29.70 ($34.53) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.08. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

