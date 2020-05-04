Franco Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million.

TSE:FNV opened at C$194.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.30. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$162.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,556,648.88.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

