Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.58.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.