Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.89. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

