Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives $14.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,571,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,589,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $10.20 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

