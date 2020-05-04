Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

