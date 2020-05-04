Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $853,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

