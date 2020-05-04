Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heron Therapeutics worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

