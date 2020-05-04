Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.