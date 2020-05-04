Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $60.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

