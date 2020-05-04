First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $142,433,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,116,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

FRC stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

