First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

