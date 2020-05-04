First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $46,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,619,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $6,445,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

FCNCA stock opened at $364.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.45. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

