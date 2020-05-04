First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

