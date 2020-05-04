Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

