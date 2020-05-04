Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,653.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $52.43 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.