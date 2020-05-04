Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Upwork were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Upwork by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $26,267.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 103,452 shares worth $823,785. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

UPWK opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $958.08 million, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

