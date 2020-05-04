Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 467 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,857.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $62.89 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

