Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $138,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Halliburton stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

