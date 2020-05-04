Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $223,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

