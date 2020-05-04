Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC opened at $47.64 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.