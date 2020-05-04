Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 322,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,643,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.79. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

