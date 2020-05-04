Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

FII opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

