Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

