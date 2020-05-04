Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.50 ($91.28).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENX shares. HSBC set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Euronext alerts:

EPA:ENX opened at €77.45 ($90.06) on Monday. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a one year high of €61.35 ($71.34). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.07.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.