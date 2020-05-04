Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Diodes worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $47.18 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.