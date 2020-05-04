Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $141.10 on Monday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

