Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR opened at $7.22 on Monday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $177.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.