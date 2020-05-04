Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

