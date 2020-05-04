E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.31 ($11.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.96 ($10.42) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.51.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.