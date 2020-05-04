E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.31 ($11.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.96 ($10.42) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

