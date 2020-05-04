DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,004 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in DXC Technology by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,094,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $4,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.