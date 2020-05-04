Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $98.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

