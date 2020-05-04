Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIOD opened at $47.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. Diodes has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

