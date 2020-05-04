Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Davita were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $76.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

