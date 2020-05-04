Davis R M Inc. Sells 21,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

