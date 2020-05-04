CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $14.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

