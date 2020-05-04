Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $61.82 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.

