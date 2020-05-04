Cwm LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

