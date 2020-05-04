Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after buying an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

