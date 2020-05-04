Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $2,556,506. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

RMD opened at $159.07 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

