Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 934 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

