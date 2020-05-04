Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $75.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

