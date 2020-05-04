Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 213,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,976 shares of company stock worth $83,481,001. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $128.36 and a one year high of $225.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.